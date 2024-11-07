Skip to Content

Fort Harrison Flu Vaccination Event

The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center is hosting a Flu Vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Building 172 at the Fort Harrison Primary Care Entrance. Get your vaccination and help protect yourself, family and friends during holiday gatherings.

When:

Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

Building 172

3687 Veterans Drive

Fort Harrison, MT

Cost:

Free

