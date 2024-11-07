Fort Harrison Flu Vaccination Event
The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center is hosting a Flu Vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Building 172 at the Fort Harrison Primary Care Entrance. Get your vaccination and help protect yourself, family and friends during holiday gatherings.
When:
Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Building 172
3687 Veterans Drive
Fort Harrison, MT
Cost:
Free
