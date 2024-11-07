Missoula's David Thatcher VA Clinic Flu Vaccination Event
The David Thatcher VA Clinic in Missoula is hosting a Flu Vaccination event from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Get your vaccination and help protect yourself, family and friends during holiday gatherings.
When:
Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 7:00 am – 8:00 am MT
Where:
3885 West Broadway Street
Missoula, MT
Cost:
Free
The David Thatcher VA Clinic in Missoula is hosting a Flu Vaccination event from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Get your vaccination and help protect yourself, family and friends during holiday gatherings.