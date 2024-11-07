Skip to Content

Missoula's David Thatcher VA Clinic Flu Vaccination Event

The David Thatcher VA Clinic in Missoula is hosting a Flu Vaccination event from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Get your vaccination and help protect yourself, family and friends during holiday gatherings.

When:

Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 7:00 am – 8:00 am MT

Where:

3885 West Broadway Street

Missoula, MT

Cost:

Free

