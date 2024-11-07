Skip to Content

Missoula's David Thatcher VA Clinic Flu Vaccination Event

The David Thatcher VA Clinic in Missoula is hosting a Flu Vaccination event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 3. Get your vaccination and help protect yourself, family and friends during holiday gatherings.

When:

Tue. Dec 3, 2024, 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm MT

Where:

3885 West Broadway Street

Missoula, MT

Cost:

Free

The David Thatcher VA Clinic in Missoula is hosting a Flu Vaccination event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.  on Dec. 3.  

Get your vaccination and help protect yourself, family and friends during holiday gatherings. 

Other VA events

Last updated: