Missoula's David Thatcher VA Clinic Flu Vaccination Event
The David Thatcher VA Clinic in Missoula is hosting a Flu Vaccination event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 3. Get your vaccination and help protect yourself, family and friends during holiday gatherings.
When:
Tue. Dec 3, 2024, 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm MT
Where:
3885 West Broadway Street
Missoula, MT
Cost:
Free
