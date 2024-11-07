Billings' Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic Flu Vaccination Event

The Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic in Billings is hosting a Flu Vaccination event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 14. Get your vaccination and help protect yourself, family and friends during holiday gatherings.

When: Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm MT Where: 1775 Spring Creek Lane Billings, MT Cost: Free





