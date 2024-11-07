Skip to Content

Bozeman's Travis Atkins VA Clinic Flu Vaccination Event

The Travis Atkins VA Clinic in Bozeman is hosting a Flu Vaccination event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Romney Hall at Montana State University. Get your vaccination and help protect yourself, family and friends during holiday gatherings.

When:

Fri. Nov 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm MT

Where:

Romney Hall

136 Romney Hall

Montana State University

Bozeman, MT

Cost:

Free

