Bozeman's Travis Atkins VA Clinic Flu Vaccination Event
The Travis Atkins VA Clinic in Bozeman is hosting a Flu Vaccination event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Romney Hall at Montana State University. Get your vaccination and help protect yourself, family and friends during holiday gatherings.
When:
Fri. Nov 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm MT
Where:
Romney Hall
136 Romney Hall
Montana State University
Bozeman, MT
Cost:
Free
The Travis Atkins VA Clinic in Bozeman is hosting a Flu Vaccination event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Romney Hall at Montana State University.
Get your vaccination and help protect yourself, family and friends during holiday gatherings.