Montana VA To Hold Virtual Veteran Town Hall on September 10

Veterans are invited to join Montana VA via phone to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from noon to 1:00 p.m. on September 10 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.

To join the conversation, Veterans can call (866) 478-3358. This town hall will be an audio-only event.

This audio-only virtual town hall will discuss a variety of issues from Veterans benefits, community care, tele-health, travel benefits, and more.

Duane Gill, Montana VA’s Executive Director, will host the virtual event to discuss how policies and programs have evolved and answer questions from Veterans.

“We are looking forward to updating Montana Veterans on our latest policies and programs,” said Gill. “We are also excited to have a thoughtful conversation with Veterans to hear their feedback and address their questions and concerns. Their voices are important to us.”

The audio-only town hall conversation will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 10 from noon until 1:00 p.m. The event is accessible virtually by calling in. To join the call, Veterans and their families should call 866-478-3358.

Program experts will share overviews of their services and resources for the first section of the town hall. The final thirty minutes are reserved for a Question and Answer period for Veterans to ask questions.

Montana VA serves over 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites-of-care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

Veterans can connect to their VA healthcare records, information, and message their VA care teams 24 hours a day through the MyHealtheVet patient portal (https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/how-to-use-mhv). Montana VA information, updates, and events are available on the Montana VA website (https://www.va.gov/montana-health-care) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/VAMontana).

-30-