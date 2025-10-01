Montana VA Statewide Flu Campaign

Montana VA Health Care System is launching its 2025 Flu vaccination campaign on Oct. 7 with statewide walk-in or drive-up flu clinics.

The statewide launch will be expanding its hours of operation this year. Depending on the location, the Montana VA will be offering vaccinations from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; or 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Flu is highly contagious, and anyone can get it. It is especially harmful to the elderly and those who have health problems like asthma, diabetes, heart disease, and people with weakened immune symptoms. Pregnant women, people older than 50, health care personnel, and those who care for friends and family members should get a flu shot.

“Flu is a preventable illness, and Montana VA is here to help every Veteran protect themselves and their loved ones with easy access to flu shots,” said Duane Gill, Executive Director for Montana VA Health Care System. “Our walk-in or drive-up clinics make it quick and easy for our enrolled Veterans to arrive at their convenience to get their flu shot and go.”

The MTVA highly encourages all Veterans to get their annual flu shot. Every year, millions of veterans have safely received seasonal flu vaccines. To learn more about seasonal vaccines, visit Misconceptions about Seasonal Flu and Flu Vaccines. Regardless of age, the flu shot protects Veterans, their loved ones, the healthcare professionals who care for them, as well as our most vulnerable populations -- those who have health problems like asthma, diabetes, heart disease, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women.

Montana’s Veterans have multiple options to get their flu shot this year:

Montana Veterans who are enrolled with VA healthcare will be offered flu shots at their Montana VA primary care appointments. No-cost flu vaccines are available to enrolled Veterans at pharmacies and urgent care locations across Montana. To find a close-to-home and in-network community care provider, search by entering in your home zip code in the drop-down menu of the VA locator (https://www.va.gov/find-locations). Walk-in flu vaccines are available at all Primary Care Clinics during regular hours: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (excluding federal holidays). All local VA clinics are holding walk-in or drive-up flu clinics on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. No appointments are required.

Montana VA’s Flu Shot Clinic Schedule (by location)

Billings, Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic (1775 Spring Creek Lane, Billings)

Drive-up flu clinic on Oct. 7, will be at the Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic parking lot from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.:

Walk-in flu shots are available with Primary Care -- Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Veterans are encouraged to schedule appointments to decrease wait times.

Bozeman’s Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic (1101 E. Main Street, Bozeman)

Walk-in flu clinic on Oct. 7, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic’s lobby.

Walk-in flu shots are available with Primary Care -- Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Veterans are encouraged to schedule appointments to decrease wait times.

Butte’s Charlie Dowd VA Clinic (40 Three Bears Drive, Butte)

Walk-in flu clinic on Oct. 7, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the Charlie Dowd VA Clinic lobby.

Browning VA Clinic (5535 Haul Road, Suite 12, Browning)

Walk-in flu shots on Oct. 7, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Cut Bank (8 Second Avenue Southeast, Cut Bank)

Walk-in flu shots on Oct. 7, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Fort Harrison/Helena (3687 Veterans Dr, Fort Harrison, MT)

Drive-up flu clinic on Oct. 7, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. in Parking Lot E3.

Walk-in flu shots are available in the Primary Care Clinic every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Glasgow (630 2nd Avenue South, Suite A, Glasgow)

Walk-in flu clinic shots on Oct. 7, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the Glasgow VA Clinic.

Glendive VA Clinic (2000 Montana Avenue, Glendive)

Walk-in flu shots are available on Oct. 7, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Great Falls VA Clinic (1400 29th South, Suite 1)

Walk-in flu clinic will be on Oct. 7, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. in the Great Falls VA Clinic lobby.

Walk-in flu shots are available in the Primary Care Clinic every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Hamilton VA Clinic (1331 N 1st St, Hamilton)

Walk-in flu shots will be on Oct. 7, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Walk-in flu shots are available by appointment, every Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., starting Sept. 18.

Havre’s Merril Lundman VA Clinic (1753 Hwy 2 NW, Suite 3, Havre)

Walk-in flu shots will be on Oct. 7, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Kalispell VA Clinic (31 Three Mile Drive, Suite 102, Kalispell)

Walk-in flu clinic will be on Oct. 7, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. in the Kalispell VA Clinic.

Miles City VA Clinic (316 S Haynes Ave. Miles City)

Walk-in flu shots will be on Oct. 7, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the north side of the clinic.

Missoula’s David J. Thatcher VA Clinic (3885 West Broadway Street, Missoula)

Walk-in flu shots will be on Oct. 7, from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Walk-in flu shots are available by appointment, every Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until noon, starting Sept. 18.

Lewistown VA Clinic (629 NE Main St, Suite 1, Lewistown)

Walk-in flu shots will be on Oct. 7, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the Lewistown VA Clinic.

Plentywood VA Clinic (440 W Laurel Ave, Plentywood)

Walk-in flu shots will be on Oct. 7, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the Plentywood VA Clinic.

Offsite locations:

Ronan VFW (35981 Round Butte Road, Ronan,)

The vaccination clinic will be on Oct. 7, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Veterans can connect to their VA healthcare records, information, and message their VA care teams 24 hours a day through the MyHealtheVet patient portal (https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/how-to-use-mhv). Montana VA information, updates, and events are available on the Montana VA website (https://www.va.gov/montana-health-care) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/VAMontana).

Montana VA serves over 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.