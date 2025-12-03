Montana VA invites Veterans to attend Telephone Town Hall December 10

WHAT: Montana VA will host a Telephone Town Hall event to discuss new policies and programs for Veterans. Duane Gill, Montana VA’s executive director, will discuss Veteran benefits, community care, tele-health, travel benefits, and more. Mr. Gill will also take questions from attendees.

WHO: Area Veterans and families are invited to attend.

WHEN: December 10, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: To join, call 866-478-3358. There is no in-person option for this event.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The first half of the event will be dedicated to outlining services and resources available to Veterans. The final thirty minutes are reserved for questions and answers.

Montana VA serves over 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.