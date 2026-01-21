New Kalispell VA Clinic Grand Opening

WHAT: The Montana VA Health Care System invites Veterans and the public to a grand opening ceremony, ribbon cutting, and tour of its new Kalispell VA Clinic.

The new clinic is 39% percent larger than the previous facility and offers more space for patient care, including 18 exam rooms and five patient consult rooms along with two dedicated procedure rooms. It also houses a new, 2,000 square foot physical rehabilitation clinic for Veterans receiving physical therapy services, two dedicated exam rooms for women Veterans, and three audiology exam rooms featuring state of the art equipment. The clinic has space for up to six Patient Aligned Care Teams and its own parking lot with more than 100 parking spaces.

WHO: Veterans, their families and the public are welcome to attend. Staff will be on-hand to greet visitors and answer questions, and tours of the new clinic will be available to everyone.

WHEN: Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. The Grand Opening Ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. MST. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. MST, followed by tours of the facility.

WHERE: The Grand Opening Ceremony will be held inside the Hilton Garden Inn Kalispell, located at 1840 Highway 93 South, Kalispell. A ribbon cutting will be held at the new facility located at 750 Reserve Place in Kalispell, across from Glacier High School.

Additional Information: Contact Matthew Rosine, Matthew.Rosine@va.gov, .

Montana VA proudly serves over 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

