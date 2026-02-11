The Montana VA Grief Group Meeting



Tomorrow, Feb. 12, the Montana VA will launch the MT VA Veterans/Family/Staff Grief Group at noon.

Grief comes in many forms. Grief is the loss of someone, or something, you have learned to depend on. This includes, of course, the death of someone close to you, but can include other changes or loss.

The Montana VA Chaplains lead a grief program in the Mental Health in-patient where they acknowledge the loss of a substance they can no longer go to in stress.

Grief includes divorce, or empty nest, or loss of job, retirement, loss of a friend, moving from a town and loss of friends, the loss of a pet, or loss of a church, or even the loss of or questioning of your faith. It could be the loss of health, loss of independence, or the news of a terminal illness and pending death.

Some people grow up in a family where family dies, and tragically, the family doesn't go to any of the funerals or even talk about it.

But we were made with feelings that are grief’s medicine, and part of life’s greatest gifts are relationships.

Dr. Alan Wolfelt, once said in “Understanding Your Grief”:

It is our pain that is our strength.

That it is losing things that teaches us how valuable life truly is.

The pain of grief is just as much a part of life as the joy of love;

it is, perhaps, the price we pay for love.

In fact, your grief is your love.

The MT VA Grief group is a place for those working through their feelings to find others to help in support and strength to move through their grief into healing.

The goal of grief group include:

• To mourn without shame in order to find, eventually, the joy of a renewed life.

• To move through the sadness of accepting the loss into remembering the good times.

• To come to the place where the memory of that person becomes part of my life without the presence of that person.

• The movement into a joy of life because of their influence/legacy.

If you are struggling with unresolved sadness from your grief, I’d like to invite you to join the Group.

The Group will meet on Thursdays at noon on Zoom.

We hope you can join us.

Click this link to join –

If that doesn’t work, for some reason, go to zoom.us

Click the Meet on the top right

Click Join a Meeting

Meeting ID: 870 2212 8975

Passcode: 593877