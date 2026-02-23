Montana VA Holding Town Hall for Women Veterans

Montana VA Health Care System is hosting a virtual Women Veterans town hall that will take place on Thursday, Feb. 26, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

To join the conversation, Veterans can call . This town hall will be an audio-only event.

At the town hall, Women Veterans will have a chance to hear from their women-specific healthcare team and learn about services offered to all enrolled female Veterans. Some of these services include ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests, mental health care and counseling, lifestyle wellness services, menopause treatment (including hormonal therapy), pelvic floor support, and reproductive care.

“If any enrolled Veteran has questions about fertility support or maternity care, reproductive care, pelvic floor health, mental health support, primary care, and any other facets of their care, we invite them to join the town hall,” said MTVAHCS Women Veteran Program Manager, Sue Calentine. “Women are the fastest growing group in the Veteran population and at Montana VA, our resources, services, and culture help ensure sure we meet the unique health care needs of our women Veterans.”

Montana VA serves over 4,000 women Veterans. Each Montana VA primary care provider has national credentials specifically to provide women’s healthcare and Montana VA has numerous programs specifically to support women Veterans.

The second part of the town hall is held for Veterans’ questions. Representatives from Montana VA and the Veterans Benefits Administration will be available to provide answers.

Veterans can connect to their VA healthcare records, information, and message their VA care teams 24 hours a day through the MyHealtheVet patient portal (https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/how-to-use-mhv). Montana VA information, updates, and events are available on the Montana VA website (https://www.va.gov/montana-health-care) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/VAMontana).

Montana VA serves over 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

