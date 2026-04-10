Montana VA To Host Navy Band Northwest’s Woodwind Quintet

The Montana VA Health Care System will host a performance of the Navy Band Northwest’s woodwind quintet from 3-4 p.m. on April 14 in the Benjamin Steele VA Clinic in Billings, Mont.

The performance is part of a Navy Band initiative “50 for 250.” This initiative is planning to visit all 50 states this year to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the Nation and America’s Navy. These engagements range from large public performances to intimate high school clinics. Every performance is free and open to the public.

The woodwind quintet will perform in the clinic for any Veterans and staff available to attend.

Montana VA serves over 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

Veterans can connect to their VA healthcare records, information, and message their VA care teams 24 hours a day through the MyHealtheVet patient portal. Montana VA information, updates, and events are available on the Montana VA website and Facebook page.

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