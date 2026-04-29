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16th Annual Walk & Roll VA2K -- Billings

Graphic for 16th Annual VA2K 2016 Walk &amp; Roll with people in wheelchairs.

When:

Wed. May 20, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Where:

1766 Majestic Lane

Billings, MT

Cost:

Free

The Montana VA is hosting the 16th Annual Walk & Roll VA2K event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.  at the Benjamin Steele VA Clinic in Billings -- rain or shine! 

The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support homeless Veteran through voluntary donations of food and clothing items. 

The event is a 2K (1.24 miles) route. Participants can walk or roll. Activity based alternative options for participation will be provided. No registration is required. 

For more information, contact  Michael.bassett@va.gov 

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