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Montana VA Veteran tele-town hall on June 3

Montana VA will host a Telephone Town Hall event to discuss new policies and programs for Veterans.

When:

Wed. Jun 3, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. MT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on June 3 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall. 

 

This virtual town hall will discuss a variety of issues from Veterans benefits, community care, tele-health, travel benefits, and more.

 

The town hall conversation will take place on Wednesday, June 3rd, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The event is accessible virtually either by calling in or livestreaming the town hall. To join, Veterans and their families should call in at or livestream the townhall at www.access.live/MontanaVATownHall . 

 

Program experts will share overviews of their services and resources for the first section of the town hall. The final thirty minutes are reserved for a Question and Answer period for Veterans to ask questions. 

 

Montana VA serves over 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state.  One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.   

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