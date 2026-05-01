Montana VA Veteran tele-town hall on June 3
When:
Wed. Jun 3, 2026, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. MT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on June 3 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.
This virtual town hall will discuss a variety of issues from Veterans benefits, community care, tele-health, travel benefits, and more.
The town hall conversation will take place on Wednesday, June 3rd, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The event is accessible virtually either by calling in or livestreaming the town hall. To join, Veterans and their families should call in at
Program experts will share overviews of their services and resources for the first section of the town hall. The final thirty minutes are reserved for a Question and Answer period for Veterans to ask questions.
Montana VA serves over 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.