Vietnam Era Veterans, families invited to Aging Veterans Town Hall

WHAT: The Montana VA Health Care System joins the Southwest Montana chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America for an Aging Veteran Town Hall. There, Veterans, families, and caregivers can learn more about how to plan for the future, including information about health care, elder law, VA benefits and survivor benefits.

Town hall topics and speakers include:

Health care and the Aging Veteran , Dr. Molly McGaughey, geriatrician.

, Dr. Molly McGaughey, geriatrician. VA Caregiver Support Program , Daniel Reeser, LCSW, chief of social work service, Montana VA Health Care.

, Daniel Reeser, LCSW, chief of social work service, Montana VA Health Care. Survivors' Benefit Programs , Montana Department of Military Affairs.

, Montana Department of Military Affairs. Elder Law and the Aging Veteran, Danielle Shyne, attorney.

WHO: Veterans, their family members, caregivers, are invited to attend.

WHEN: May 16, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

WHERE: Best Western Plus GranTree Inn, 1325 North 7th Avenue, Bozeman, Mont.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Contact the Montana VA Public Affairs Office at 406-442-6410 or Chuck Renevier at the Vietnam Veterans of America at .