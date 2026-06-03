250th Birthday Freedom Celebration and Veteran Resource Fair
When:
Fri. Jun 26, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Women’s Park
500 Fuller Ave
HELENA, MT
Cost:
Free
The Montana VA Health Care System will be holding a 250th American Birthday Freedom Celebration and Veteran Resource Fair on June 26.
The event begins a 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public. We are scheduled to hold a short ceremony at 4:30 p.m., followed by live music, food truck vendors, and resource tables. The event will end at 7:00 p.m.
The event will be held at:
Women’s Park
500 Fuller Ave
Helena, MT 59601
All are welcome to celebrate America's Birthday and learn more about healthcare resources available to our Montana Veterans.