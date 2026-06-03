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250th Birthday Freedom Celebration and Veteran Resource Fair

Department of Veterans Affairs logo and Freedom 250 logo.

When:

Fri. Jun 26, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Women’s Park

500 Fuller Ave

HELENA, MT

Cost:

Free

The Montana VA Health Care System will be holding a 250th American Birthday Freedom Celebration and Veteran Resource Fair on June 26. 

The event begins a 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public. We are scheduled to hold a short ceremony at 4:30 p.m., followed by live music, food truck vendors, and resource tables. The event will end at 7:00 p.m. 

The event will be held at: 

Women’s Park

500 Fuller Ave

Helena, MT 59601

All are welcome to celebrate America's Birthday and learn more about healthcare resources available to our Montana Veterans. 

Other VA events

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