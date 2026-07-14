New Lewistown VA Clinic Grand Opening
When:
Fri. Aug 14, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Where:
The New Lewistown VA Clinic
102 Market Drive
Lewistown, MT
Cost:
Free
The Montana VA Health Care System is hosting a Grand Opening Ceremony for the new Lewistown Veterans Affairs Clinic.
The grand opening is free and open to the public -- all Veterans and their families and caregivers are invited.
The event will be:
Date: Friday, August 14, 2026
Ceremony Time: 11:00 a.m.
Ceremony Location: 102 Market Drive, Lewistown, MT
(Across from the Lewistown Municipal Airport off Highway 87)
A ribbon cutting and public tours of the new clinic will be occurring immediately following the ceremony.