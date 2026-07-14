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New Lewistown VA Clinic Grand Opening

3D rendering of a modern building with a blue door and a small tower nearby.

When:

Fri. Aug 14, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT

Where:

The New Lewistown VA Clinic

102 Market Drive

Lewistown, MT

Cost:

Free

The Montana VA Health Care System is hosting a Grand Opening Ceremony for the new Lewistown Veterans Affairs Clinic. 

The grand opening is free and open to the public -- all Veterans and their families and caregivers are invited. 

The event will be:

Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Ceremony Time: 11:00 a.m.

Ceremony Location: 102 Market Drive, Lewistown, MT

(Across from the Lewistown Municipal Airport off Highway 87)

A ribbon cutting and public tours of the new clinic will be occurring immediately following the ceremony. 

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