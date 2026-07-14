New Lewistown VA Clinic Grand Opening

The New Lewistown VA Clinic

The Montana VA Health Care System is hosting a Grand Opening Ceremony for the new Lewistown Veterans Affairs Clinic.

The grand opening is free and open to the public -- all Veterans and their families and caregivers are invited.

The event will be:

Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Ceremony Time: 11:00 a.m.

Ceremony Location: 102 Market Drive, Lewistown, MT

(Across from the Lewistown Municipal Airport off Highway 87)

A ribbon cutting and public tours of the new clinic will be occurring immediately following the ceremony.