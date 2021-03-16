An online evening of Mental Strength

Anyone else feel like 2020 has been a challenging year? That’s one of the many reasons why we are excited to have Montana Veterans and Jason DeShaw share honest and real conversations about mental health at a livestreamed event on Thursday, June 25, starting at 5:30 p.m. This group knows that feeling "okay" can take a lot of work, and it's not always easy or clear how to go forward.

The evening will open up with a panel of Veterans and mental health experts who will share their experiences and discuss issues such as PTSD, how to seek support, overcoming mental health stigma, and ways forward towards mental well-being. Then, mental health leader, advocate, and musician Jason DeShaw will take the screen to share his music and stories of his experiences. Born and raised in Montana, Jason DeShaw is a national award-winning speaker and musical performer.

To catch the event, go the Montana VA Health Care System’s Facebook page Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The livestream will embed as the top post on our Facebook page — you can’t miss it!

We hope you can join us!