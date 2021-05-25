Mental Health conversation - Montana VA Peer Support team

We hope you can join your Montana VA Peer Support team Thursday, May 27, from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., you can hear from fellow Veterans who will share their stories of mental health challenges and successes. Each Veteran is on Montana VA’s Peer Support team and helps connect fellow Veterans to mental health support and resources. If you want to learn more about mental health from your peers, you can join the livestreamed event on Facebook or call in by dialing 1-872-701-0185 and entering 611906822#.