Virtual women Veterans focus group
Montana VA health care virtual women Veterans focus group
- When
-
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST
Dear women Veterans, we want to hear from you.
What are your thoughts about your healthcare? How could your healthcare be improved? If you are interested in participating in an online focus group, please let your healthcare team know and we will connect you. Or, message us through the Facebook private messenger option and we will reserve your spot.
The group size will be small to make sure all can be heard.