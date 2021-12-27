Fort Harrison VA Medical Center - campus map

Directions

From the West

From Highway 12 east, as you approach Helena’s city limit, you will see William’s street to your left. Turn onto William’s street and follow this road until you get to the entrance of the VA Medical Center.

From the East

Follow Highway 12 West (I-15 Business) into town (one way traffic on Prospect) until you get to Montana Avenue. Turn right onto Montana Avenue and drive north about 4 blocks until the road branches to the left at the stoplight. Curve to the left onto Lyndale Avenue. (Do not go straight onto Montana Avenue. Lyndale will eventually become Euclid Avenue and will take you to the west side of Helena’s city limits. At the edge of town, turn right onto William’s street and follow this road until you get to the entrance of the VA Medical Center.

From the North

Take the Cedar Street exit and continue on Cedar Street as it crosses North Montana Avenue and turns into North Main and then Last Chance Gulch. Turn right on W. Lyndale at the stoplight and continue to the west side of Helena's city limits. The street name will change to Euclid Avenue. At the edge of town, turn right onto William’s street and follow this road until you get to the entrance of the VA Medical Center.

From the South

Take exit 192B and merge with I-15 Business Route (Prospect Avenue). Follow Prospect to Montana Avenue, turn right on Montana and drive north about 4 blocks until the road branches to the left at the stop light or continues straight ahead on Montana. Curve to the left onto Lyndale Avenue. This street will eventually become Euclid Avenue and will take you to the west side of Helena’s city limits. At the edge of town, turn right onto William’s street and follow this road until you get to the entrance of the VA Medical Center.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

Fort Harrison VA Medical Center, 3687 Veterans Drive

Fort Harrison, MT 59636-9703

Intersection:

Williams Street and Heroes Road, Fort Harrison, MT

Coordinates: 46°37'3.51"N 112°6'6.66"W