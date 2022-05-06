Community Invited to Join Montana VA to Walk for Health and Support Veterans Experiencing Homelessness
PRESS RELEASE
May 6, 2022
Helena , MT — HELENA, Mont.—VA’s 12th annual nationwide VA2K Walk & Roll event is back and takes place on May 18, 2022. The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support Veterans experiencing homelessness through voluntary donations of food and clothing items.
Since 2011, more than $2.7 million in donations have been raised nationally to help Veterans who do not have secure housing. Donations are not required to participate.
Montana VA’s Fort Harrison VA Medical center invites the community to participate in the free, VA2K event on May 18, 2022. This is a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles).
The event is scheduled to run from 7:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and participants can join at two Helena-area locations. Participants can join at:
- Fort Harrison VA Medical Center Parade Grounds, 3687 Veterans Drive, Fort Harrison, MT.
- The band Old Freight Road will be playing on the Parade Grounds from 11:00 am until 1:00 p.m. for participants.
- Veterans who have experienced homelessness and the Montana VA Recovery Program will be speaking from 12:00 p.m. until 12:30 p.m. in recognition of Mental Health Month in May and the VA2K.
- Prickly Pear Land Trust’s Ten Mile Creek Park off Williams Street in Helena
To help Montana Veterans experiencing homelessness, participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation such as new clothing, toiletries, packaged food, or bottled water. These donations will be collected and distributed to local Veterans. Donations for the Montana Homeless Veterans Program can also be accepted online at https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online/ or call 406-447-7406 to donate.
Montanans are welcome to create their own VA2K walk (1.24 miles). Participants can share their VA2K walks through a QR code:
Participants are also invited to share why they walked in support of Montana’s Veterans who experience homelessness. Participants can tag the Montana VA to share their stories at @VAMontana.
Montana VA Health Care System Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.
-30-