Fort Harrison receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements in FY2026 Quarter 3

PRESS RELEASE

July 20, 2026

HELENA, MT - The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program. The first quarter projects and second quarter projects were announced previously this year.

Funding project(s) for Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Fort Harrison Interior Wayfinding

EHRM Renovations

Enhanced Electronic Security and Safety Systems

RRTP Sleeping Room’s Smoke Detectors

Replace Penthouse HVAC System

Building 154A Upgrades (Floor and Wall protection)

Replace 154 Chiller

Room 210 Epoxy Cover Wall and Floor

Building 141 Canopy Replacement

Building 154 AHU Refurbishment PH-1

Electrical Systems FCA Corrections Phase 1

4th Floor Nurse Call System

Fire Partition Upgrades

Replace Pharmacy Clean Room Chiller

Isolated Power Systems Refurbishment (ORs)

Miles City Campus Disposal

Billings Majestic Sterilizers Site Preparation

“This funding allows the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans visiting the Fort Harrison facility,” said Kim Adkins, Montana VA Executive Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

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