Fort Harrison receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 20, 2026

HELENA, MT - The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The first quarter funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

Fort Harrison Interior Wayfinding

DEE Panel Replacement

Surgical Room Renovations

Building 154A Updates (floor and wall protection)

Replace Pharmacy Clean Room Chiller

Building 154 Chiller Replacement

Isolated Power Systems Refurbishment (ORs)

Room 210 Epoxy Cover Wall and Floor

Building 141 Canopy Replacement

Building 154 AHU Refurbishment PH-1

Electrical Systems FCA Corrections Phase 1

4th Floor Nurse Call System

Fire Partition Upgrades

“This funding allows the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans visiting the Fort Harrison facility,” said Kim Adkins, Interim Executive Director for the Montana VA Health Care System.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

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