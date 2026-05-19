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Fort Harrison VA Medical Center receives top marks in 2026 CMS report

PRESS RELEASE

May 19, 2026

HELENA, MT - The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center is proud to announce today that it received a 5-star Overall and 5-star Patient Satisfaction rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report.

This is the second consecutive year that the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center has received 5-star ratings in both categories. 

 

The CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of five, indicates better performance along these quality measures.

 

“Receiving a 5-star rating from CMS is a reflection of the dedication our entire team brings to caring for Veterans every day,” said Kim Adkins, Interim Executive Director for the Montana VA Health Care System. “To also receive a 5-star rating in Patient Satisfaction is incredible. These ratings underscore our commitment to delivering safe, timely and high-quality care in Montana, and we are proud to contribute to VA’s continued nationwide excellence.” 

 

Nationwide, 78% of VA hospitals received a rating with an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating of four or five stars in 2026. 

 

This is the fourth consecutive year that VA has outperformed non-VA care, and the second year in a row that no VA hospital received a one-star rating. The percentage of VA hospitals receiving four or five stars has grown dramatically in the last two years:

  • 2023, 67%
  • 2024, 58%
  • 2025, 77%
  • 2026, 78%

 

View the star ratings for each facility and methodology for the ratings.

 

For more information, please contact Matthew Rosine at matthew.rosine@va.gov or or visit the Montana VA online at https://www.va.gov/montana-health-care/

 

This year’s CMS report is just one example of how VA is working better for Veterans. Among other improvements, VA has:

 

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