Fort Harrison VA Medical Center Upgrades Health Care Infrastructure

February 26, 2026

HELENA, MT - The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Fort Harrison improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Exterior stair replacement for building 141 at Fort Harrison

Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) Infrastructure upgrades

EHRM Training and Administration Space Support at Fort Harrison

Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program Sleeping Room’s smoke detectors

Fort Harrison VA Medical Center Rooftop Fall Prevention measures

“At the Montana VA, world-class healthcare for our Veterans is our goal, and these projects will help enable us to achieve just that,” said Montana VA Health Care System Acting Executive Director, Kim Adkins. “Improving our facility, equipment and infrastructure means better care for Montana Veterans, and these funds will help enable the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center to achieve that goal.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

Montana VA serves over 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

