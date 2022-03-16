Fort Harrison VA Medical Hospital Given 5-Star Patient Experience Rating

COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page

Boosters: Montana VA Health Care System is now offering Moderna and J&J boosters. Veterans can also receive flu shots and first, second, and third COVID-19 vaccines. You can connect with an upcoming vaccine clinic here or by scheduling a vaccine appointment at 877-468-8387 and select Option 2, and then Option 2 again. On Jan. 10, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) updated guidance so all adults 18 years or older who received an original two-dose regimen of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago should get a booster shot.

Prepare for a visit: Everyone entering our facilities is screened, and visitors are limited. Face coverings are mandatory. For some needs, you may be able to get care at home by phone or video.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website

Get updates on affected services and facilities