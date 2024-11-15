Montana VA Announces Re-opening of Browning VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

November 15, 2024

HELENA , MT — The Montana VA Health Care System is excited to announce the official re-opening of the Browning VA Clinic on Nov. 19.

The Browning VA Clinic is located at 5535 Haul Road, Blackfeet Eagle Shield Center, Suite 12 inside the Blackfeet Eagle Shield Center in Browning, Montana. The re-modeled clinic is more than 590 square feet and has dedicated parking spots for Veterans.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for the Montana VA to bring high quality health care to rural, Tribal Nation Veterans in the Browning area,” said Duane Gill, the Executive Director for the Montana VA Health Care System. “Our rural, Tribal Nation Veterans deserve to have a clinic like this in their community to give them more options to get the healthcare they deserve.”

The Browning VA Clinic will have telehealth services for Primary Care and Specialty Care (including, but not limited to, Mental Health, Sleep Medicine, Cardiology, Dermatology, Nephrology, Rheumatology, Endocrinology, Pulmonology, Neurology) with on-site nursing for Veterans. Once a medical provider is hired, limited in-person primary care appointments will be available.

The clinic, currently, has an onsite Medical Support Assistant, a Registered Nurse, and a Telehealth Technician.

Starting Nov. 19, the Browning VA Clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays, excluding Federal holidays.

For more information on clinic location and hours, visit Browning VA Clinic | VA Montana Health Care | Veterans Affairs. Please, follow us on Facebook @VAMontana for additional up-to-date information on the Montana VA Health Care System.

Montana VA serves over 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

-30-