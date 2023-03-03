Montana VA Awarded Two Nurse Residency Programs

PRESS RELEASE

March 3, 2023

HELENA , MT — Montana VA Health Care System was recently awarded two new residency programs for nurses. These nurse residency programs are the first in Montana VA’s history.

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) awarded Montana VA two residency programs: the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) Residency Program and the Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR).

“We are excited to have more opportunities for nurses to gain experience in Veteran-centric healthcare through experiential learning,” said Montana VA Executive Director, Dr. Judy Hayman. “These new residency programs leverage academic and clinical resources to support a specialized nursing program focused on the care and management of health problems impacting military Veterans.”

Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program:

The PMHNP residency program for 2023-24 is an OAA training program. It is a comprehensive one-year program, which allows trainees to master skills and transition from the academic to professional environment in a supportive education-oriented environment. The program provides an intensive clinical experience supplemented by professional development activities resulting in skillfully prepared psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners providing the highest level of mental health care.

PMHNP graduates will be prepared to practice anywhere in the state of Montana. This new Montana VA residency program will support three residents each year.

The Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) residency program is designed for new nurse practitioners with a commitment to serve the Veteran population. The program prepares new nurse practitioners to become confident and competent specialty care providers by providing didactic seminars, supervised and independent clinical practice, specialty rotations, leadership training, inter-professional simulations, and tele-mental health experience during the 12-month period.

To apply for the program, candidates need to fill out the Application Link VA Form 2850-D. These forms can be submitted to the VHAFHMMHNPR@va.gov for consideration. Upon completion of this program, graduates receive a Residency Completion Certificate.

Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program:

The PB-RNR Program for 2023-24 is an OAA training program. The comprehensive, one-year program allows selectees to master nursing skills and transition from the academic to professional environment in a supportive, education-oriented environment. The six resident nurses will earn significant work experience, as well as clinical and professional training and guidance, and skill development opportunities that are not typically available to someone starting out in an entry-level nursing position. The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education’s rigorous accreditation standards guide the development of the curriculum.

PB-RNR graduates will be prepared to practice anywhere in the state of Montana.

Montana VA’s new nurse residency program is the only federal nurse traineeship in Montana. The first six nurses selected for the residency program will get the unique opportunity to experience nursing care in nontraditional environments and in rural health care.

The Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency program selectees are considered health professional trainees and has no employment requirement after the completion of the year-long program. To apply for the program, candidates must:

Be a graduate of baccalaureate nursing program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing

Possess a current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a graduate professional nurse in a state, commonwealth or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the PB-RNR program. (Passed NCLEX approximately six weeks prior to the start of the residency program)

Be a citizen of the United States

Be serving in their first registered nurse role (Must not have paid RN work experience)

Be a recent nursing graduate within the past 12 months, with a GPA 3.0 or greater

COVID-19 vaccination is a requirement for VA employment

A current BLS/ACLS certification

Download and fill out an application: App 10-2850D.pdf. Completed forms should be sent to VHAFHMPBRNR@va.gov.

Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans. Veterans can connect to their VA healthcare records, information, and message their VA care teams 24 hours a day through the My HealtheVet patient portal. Montana VA information, updates, and events are available on the Montana VA website and Facebook page.

-30-