Montana VA Calls On All Montanans To Support Veterans With PTSD This Fourth of July

PRESS RELEASE

June 30, 2025

HELENA, MT - Montana VA Health Care System encourages all Montanans and non-Veterans to be mindful of Veterans living with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as we celebrate Independence Day.

Fireworks are a special part of July 4, but the loud, sudden noises and bright flashes can be difficult for Veterans living with PTSD. The sights and sounds can bring back memories of trauma and trigger symptoms like anxiety, flashbacks or trouble sleeping. Many people are not aware that a Fourth of July celebration could affect others.

“The Fourth of July can be a difficult time for our nation’s heroes because the sounds, smells and shockwaves of fireworks can activate flashbacks, nightmares, and anxiety related to the trauma of past combat situations,” said Dr. Robert Connell, Deputy Chief of Staff for Behavioral Health at the Montana VA. “The mental health of our Veterans is paramount to their overall health. Every Montanan can and should help Veterans with PTSD avoid surprise fireworks. We encourage all Montanans, and especially non-Veterans, to be thoughtful of our neighbors who helped earn the freedom we celebrate on the Fourth of July.”

If you plan to light fireworks outside of July 4, please talk with your neighbors ahead of time. Fireworks are expected on the Fourth, but not at unexpected times on days before and after.

For Veterans who have PTSD, these tips and resources can help:

If fireworks impact you, reach out to your loved ones and support systems. Let them know that you will need them to check in and be there for you. Veterans who receive their healthcare from the Montana VA can call 406-447-6000 to speak with a counselor on coping mechanisms, anxiety, flashbacks, and any other mental health support. Veterans in crisis and those concerned about them can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (press 1) to talk with qualified responders or visit veteranscrisisline.net. Veterans experiencing PTSD can access a free app on their smartphones called PTSD Coach, which includes coping mechanisms for PTSD. Earplugs, headphones, and white noise machines can help block out the noise of fireworks. Consider heading out of town or spending time in quieter places or areas where fireworks are not allowed. Learn more about PTSD at the VA National Center for PTSD.

Manage your health care with the VA: Health and Benefits app or My HealtheVet. For updates and events, visit Montana VA Health Care System.

Montana VA serves over 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

For more information about VA care, visit VA’s health care website. Veterans can also visit the Montana VA Health Care System’s website to learn more about local services.

