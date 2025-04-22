Montana VA Continues To Earn Veteran Trust

PRESS RELEASE

April 22, 2025

HELENA , MT — Montana Veterans continue to trust the Montana VA Health Care System at record high numbers.

Trust among Montana VA Health Care System Veteran patients has increased 11.5% from 2019, according to a recent customer survey. In 2019, the Montana VA had a trust score of 82.2% in the month of April. The Montana VA had a trust score of 93.6% in March 2025.

In Fiscal Year 2024, the Montana VA maintained a Veteran Trust Score average of 90.3 %. In fact, over the last twelve months from April 2024 to March 2025, the Montana VA has maintained a Veteran Trust Score average of 91.36%.

“Earning someone’s trust is one of the most difficult challenges in life,” said Montana VA Executive Director Duane Gill. “We have to work for it every day. We have to earn it one step at a time until our Veterans know that they can depend on us. These trust scores are the most important ‘Thank You’ they can give us.”

Trust ratings are based on a survey of Montana VA Veteran patients who received care in the past 90 days. Within one week of using services, these Veterans were asked if they trusted VA for their health care needs across a variety of categories — including scheduling an appointment, health care visits, in-person pharmacy, mail-order pharmacy, labs/imaging and Veteran safety.

Enrollment at the Montana VA has increased by more than 2, 000 Veterans in the past few years.

“There is nothing more important to Montana VA than providing Veterans with the world-class care they deserve – wherever and whenever they need it,” Gill said. “Our Veterans deserve the very best, and we will never settle for anything less.”

According to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems, and CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality star assessments in 2024, VA hospitals continue to outperform non-VA hospitals — including overall hospital rating, communication with doctors, communication about medication, willingness to recommend the hospital, and more.

In fact, the Montana VA continues to receive a four and five-star Patient Ratings in the annuals survey’s such as Medicare’s latest patients survey.

Montana VA encourages all Veterans, family members, caregivers, and survivors to learn more about the VA and apply for their world-class health care and earned benefits today. For more information about VA care, visit VA’s health care website. Veterans can also visit the Montana VA Health Care System’s website to learn more about local services.

