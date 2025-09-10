Montana VA Healthcare System receives top scores in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 10, 2025

HELENA, MT - Montana VA Healthcare System announced today it has earned a five-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

The CMS hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

According to the CMS, the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center is the only hospital in Montana to earn a five-star rating in both Overall rating and Patient Survey rating out of 63 Montana hospitals. Fort Harrison is one of only 41 hospitals nationwide to earn a five-star rating in both Overall and Patient Survey.

Within the last year, Montana VA Healthcare System instituted several improvements to better serve Veterans. These include specialized mental health treatment through our 24-bed Resident Rehabilitation Treatment Program, which provided 93% of patients with alcohol intervention (National Average is 58%); exceeding Montana VA’s goal by housing 108% homeless Veterans; and giving more than 1,250 flu vaccines during the Montana VA’s statewide flu drive in October 2024.

"These ratings highlight the excellent care Montana VA Healthcare System provides,” said Duane Gill, Executive Director for Montana VA Health Care System. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department, so Montana VA Healthcare System works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving.”

As part of the CMS 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received four or five stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

For more information, contact Matthew Rosine at Matthew.Rosine@va.gov or (406) 447-7303.

