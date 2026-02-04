Montana VA Recognizes Hospitalized Veterans During National Salute To Veteran Patients Week

PRESS RELEASE

February 4, 2026

HELENA, MT - The Montana VA Health Care System will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 9-15 during National Salute to Veteran Patients by facilitating visits to hospitalized Veterans, promoting volunteer opportunities, and accepting Valentine’s Day cards to be given to all Veterans.

More than 9 million Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces are cared for each day in VA medical facilities, outpatient clinics, domiciliary sites, and community living centers.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) National Salute to Veteran Patients is observed annually during the week of Valentine's Day, a day of caring and sharing, which underscores the Salute’s expression of honor and appreciation to hospitalized and outpatient Veterans. The annual VA National Salute to Veteran Patients program began in 1978 when VA took over sponsorship of a program started in 1974 by the humanitarian organization, No Greater Love, Inc.

National Salute to Veteran Patients provides every American the chance to thank Veterans for their freedom by sending Valentines to VA medical facilities.

“We are honored to host Veteran Service Organizations, community partners and the general public to give thanks to our Veterans during National Salute to Patient Week,” said Montana VA Acting Director, Kim Adkins. “We encourage you to mail Valentine’s Day cards to our medical center to show your gratitude for their service.”

To send Valentine’s Day cards to Veterans mail to:

Montana VA Health Care System

ATTN: CDCE

PO Box 167

Fort Harrison, MT 59636

Learn more about volunteer opportunities by visiting www.volunteer.va.gov. You can also volunteer at the Montana VA by visiting our website, Volunteer or Donate, or calling the Montana VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement at .

Montana VA serves over 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

Veterans can connect to their VA healthcare records, information, and message their VA care teams 24 hours a day through the MyHealtheVet patient portal. Montana VA information, updates, and events are available on the Montana VA website and Facebook page.

