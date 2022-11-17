Montana VA Reports Shooting Incident At Fort Harrison Campus

PRESS RELEASE

November 17, 2022

FORT HARRISON , MT — A shooting incident occurred at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center campus at approximately 7:30 a.m. today.

The situation has been cleared and the incident is currently under joint investigation by the VA Police and the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary details indicate the incident only involved a single person. No other injuries were reported.

The Montana VA Health Care System is unable to provide more information about the incident. Montana VA will provide more information as it becomes available.

Currently, Fort Harrison VA Medical Center is safe and secure. The facility is open, and Veterans are being directed to their appointments by staff.

We encourage any Veteran, family member, or friend concerned about a Veteran’s mental health to contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 or text 838255. Trained professionals are also available at www.veteranscrisisline.net. The lines are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. VA Health Care System is here for our Veteran community and has a wealth of mental health resources available.

Montana VA Health Care System takes the safety of its Veterans and staff seriously, and appreciate the quick response and support from the local law enforcement as well as the VA Police.

-30-