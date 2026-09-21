Montana VA To Hold Virtual Veteran Town Hall Event on Sept. 22

PRESS RELEASE

September 21, 2026

HELENA, MT - Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 22 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall event.

This Virtual Town Hall will focus on the needs of unenrolled Veterans or Veterans who are no longer part of the Montana VA. We will discuss the evolution of VA care as well as a variety of issues for Veterans including benefits, community care, tele-health, travel benefits, expanded services, and more.

Kim Adkins, Montana VA’s Executive Director, will host the virtual Town Hall to discuss how policies and programs have evolved and answer questions from Veterans.

“We are looking forward to speak with Montana Veterans and informing them about our latest policies and programs,” said Adkins. “We are also excited to have a thoughtful conversation with Veterans to hear their feedback and address their questions and concerns. Their voices are important to us.”

The town hall conversation will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 22nd, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The event is accessible virtually either by calling in or livestreaming the town hall. To join, Veterans and their families should call in at or livestream the townhall at www.access.live/MontanaVATownHall .

Program experts will share overviews of their services and resources for the first section of the town hall. The final thirty minutes are reserved for a Question and Answer period for Veterans to ask questions.

Montana VA serves over 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

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