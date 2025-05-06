Montana VA To Honor Nurses During National Nurses Month

PRESS RELEASE

May 6, 2025

HELENA , MT — The Montana VA Health Care System will honor its many nurses throughout the month of May beginning May 6 (National Nurses Day) with the launch of National Nurses Week.

The week runs from May 6 to May 12, which is Florence Nightingale’s birthday. Florence Nightingale is often considered the founder of modern nursing.

The theme for this year’s Nurses Month is The Power of Nurses.

“When most people think of the medical profession, they think of a nurse,” said Francisco Hurtado, Montana VA’s Associate Director – Patient Care Services. “This year’s theme truly resonates with the remarkable impact our nurses have on our Veterans, their families, and our entire healthcare community. Their dedication, compassion, and unwavering commitment to excellence are the driving forces behind the exceptional care we provide to those who have served our country.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is the largest employer of nurses in the United States, with more than 120,000 registered nurses (RNs), advanced nurse practitioners (APNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs), and nursing assistants providing empathetic and respectful care to those who so bravely served. At the Montana VA Health Care System, we have more than 400 RNs, APNs and LPNs proudly serving our Veterans at over 18 VA sites of care across the great state of Montana.

As part of its efforts to recognize nurses, the Montana VA will host an awards and recognition ceremony on May 7 as well as a series of individual actions to recognize our incredible nurses.

“The Montana VA wants to thank our nurses for their unwavering commitment to our Nation’s Heroes,” said Hurtado, who has served in Iraq and Kuwait. “As both an Army Veteran and a nurse, I encourage everyone to show their appreciation for these incredible people throughout the month. VA Nurses really are the heart of Veteran health care.”

The MTVAHCS serves over 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of more than 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

For more information about VA care, visit VA’s health care website. Veterans can also visit the Montana VA Health Care System’s website to learn more about local services.

