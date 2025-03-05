Montana VA To Host Grand Opening For New Hamilton VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

March 5, 2025

HELENA , MT — The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is excited to announce the official grand opening of the new Hamilton VA Clinic.

Hamilton-area Veterans will now receive care at the newly constructed Hamilton VA Clinic at 1331 North 1st Street. The clinic provides 8,000 square feet of space, effectively increasing the size of the old clinic by 600 percent. The clinic is also designed around the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) model.

“Opening this new clinic in Hamilton is one way that we are trying to fulfill our promise to provide world class healthcare for Montana’s Veterans,” said Duane Gill, Montana VA Executive Director. “For nearly a decade, the previous Hamilton CBOC dedicated itself to serving the Veterans in this community. While this location served us well for many years, we saw steady growth in the Veteran population in and around Ravalli County. With a new and larger location, we are now able to serve more Veterans and offer expanded services to Veterans in the Hamilton area.”

The grand opening will feature an opening ceremony at the Bitterroot River Inn and Convention Center at 139 Bitterroot Plaza Drive in Hamilton. Following the ceremony, there will be a ribbon cutting at the clinic with the opportunity for Veterans and members of the public to tour the new Hamilton VA Clinic.

Media tours of the clinic will also be available.

The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on March 14 at the Bitterroot Inn.

The ribbon cutting and tours will begin at noon at the Hamilton VA Clinic.

To learn more about VA health care, Veterans can connect with Montana VA at upcoming events.

Montana VA encourages all Veterans, family members, caregivers, and survivors to learn more about VA and apply for their world-class health care and earned benefits today. For more information about VA care, visit VA’s health care website.

-30-