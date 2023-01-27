Montana VA to Host Missoula CBOC Open House on Feb. 3

PRESS RELEASE

January 27, 2023

Fort Harrison , MT — The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is hosting an open house event at the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic in Missoula on Feb 3.

The open house will allow Montana Veterans and their families to enroll in VA healthcare, learn about available healthcare programs to include new policy updates such as the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics or PACT Act. The open house is being held to celebrate the first anniversary of the clinic’s opening.

The open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 at 3885 West Broadway Street in Missoula. The open house is scheduled to include informational programs and materials for Veterans and their families.

Veterans can learn about Eligibility and Enrollment, Women’s Health, Whole Health, Caregiver Support, and the Veterans Benefits Administration. Veterans may also receive a toxic exposure screening and learn about new healthcare options under the PACT Act.

“The Montana VA has one, single-minded focus – Veterans,” said Montana VA Executive Director, Dr. Judy Hayman. “We are here for our Veterans and their families. On the anniversary of our new clinic in Missoula, we are opening our doors and inviting Veterans to see the beautiful state of the art facility and learn more about the high-quality health care services that we provide. Veterans and their families will have a chance to meet our dedicated staff and learn how the Montana VA can assist them with their healthcare needs. We want to make sure that every Veteran is able to optimize the services and benefits they have earned.”

The David J. Thatcher VA Clinic in Missoula provides 60,000 square feet of space, effectively tripling the size from the previous clinic. It was constructed using the VA’s new Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) model. The facility has offers Primary Care, Audiology, Laboratory services, Mental Health, Physical Therapy Specialty and Telehealth Services.

The clinic is also named after Missoula-native, David J. Thatcher, who was a Doolittle Raider.

Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans. Veterans can connect to their VA healthcare records, information, and message their VA care teams 24 hours a day through the MyHealtheVet patient portal (https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/how-to-use-mhv). Montana VA information, updates, and events are available on the Montana VA website (https://www.va.gov/montana-health-care) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/VAMontana).

-30-