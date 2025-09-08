 Montana VA To Host PACT Act Claims Clinics at Box Elder, Browning

PRESS RELEASE

September 8, 2025

HELENA, MT - The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is scheduled to host in-person PACT Act claims clinics in Box Elder, Montana on Sept. 17 and Browning, Montana on Sept. 18.

Both claims clinics will cover the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. This will include programs and education for Veterans on key programs such as the new PACT Act expansion (www.va.gov/PACT).

The Box Elder claims clinic will be held:

From 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At the Stone Child College

8294 Upper Box Elder Road

Box Elder, MT 59521

The Browning claims clinic will be held:

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At the Blackfeet Manpower Training Center

409 N Piegan Road

Browning, MT 59417

“We are looking forward to partnering with our Tribal Veterans for these PACT Act events,” said Duane Gill, the Montana VA Health Care System Executive Director. “These unique events will offer Montana Veterans the chance to learn more about their benefits under the PACT Act, meet the dedicated people who assist them in filing a claim and get answers for claims questions.”

Veterans attending the in-person PACT events can speak with a VA representative, get answers to VA claims and benefits questions and even file a claim.

Montana VA serves over 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by 1,500 staff at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

For more information, Veterans and their families can call Buck Richardson or Amy Claridge at (406) 447-7547 or (406) 439-6331. Veterans, families and caregivers can also visit the MTVAHCS website for more information about health care programs.

-30-