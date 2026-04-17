Montana VA to recognize National Volunteer Appreciation Week, April 19-25

PRESS RELEASE

April 17, 2026

HELENA, MT - The Montana VA Health Care System will observe National Volunteer Week from April 19–25, 2026, celebrating the many volunteers who support Veterans across the state.

Volunteers play a vital role in supporting Veterans throughout Montana. Montana VA currently has 140 active volunteers who collectively contributed more than 24,000 hours of service in fiscal year 2025.

“For many Veterans and their families, our volunteers are often the first people they meet when they come into one of our facilities,” said Montana VA Interim Director Kim Adkins. “These volunteers set the standard for each Veteran’s experience with each visit, and they represent all of our teams very well. We have the best volunteers in the world. They are a priceless asset to our Montana Veterans.”

According to the VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement, in 2025, 27,825 active volunteers served more than 3.6 million hours supporting Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors at VA medical facilities across the country. Additionally, these individuals, along with community partners, generously donated over $95.5 million to VA in gifts and donations — an added value to VA of about $238.2 million.

One of our largest volunteer programs is the Volunteer Transportation Network, which safely transports Veterans to and from their medical appointments free of charge across the state. In FY 2025, our VTN volunteer drivers transported 5,254 Veterans across 224,000 miles.

Montana VA is continuing to recruit volunteers to support local Veterans. Volunteers can serve in myriad ways, including driving Veterans to their appointments, greeting and guiding them at local clinics, and supporting various other Veteran programs. To serve the nation’s Veterans, visit www.volunteer.va.gov to apply to volunteer at one of VA’s facilities.

To donate to Montana Veterans through our voluntary services, please visit the website at www.va.gov/montana-health-care. Donations can be made online or by mail.

Montana VA serves more than 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana — an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One-third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

For media inquiries, contact Matthew Rosine, Public Affairs Office, at Matthew.Rosine@va.gov,

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