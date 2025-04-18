Montana VA To Recognize National Volunteer Appreciation Week, April 20-26

PRESS RELEASE

April 18, 2025

HELENA , MT — The Montana VA Health Care System will recognize its many volunteers from April 20 to April 26 as part of National Volunteers Week.

Montana VA volunteers are an invaluable part of the services and support provided to Montana Veterans across the state.

“For many Veterans and their families, our Volunteers are the first people they meet when they come into one of our facilities,” said Kim Adkins, Montana VA’s Associate Director. “These Volunteers set the standard for each Veteran’s experience with each visit, and they represent all of our teams very well. We have the best volunteers in the world. They are a priceless asset to our Montana Veterans.”

According to the VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE), in Fiscal Year 2024, more than 27,900 active volunteers served more than 3.5 million hours of service to Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors at VA medical facilities across the country. Additionally, these individuals, along with community partners generously donated more than $96.4 million to VA in gifts and donations.

For FY 2024, Montana VA had 190 Volunteers who served more than 35,850 hours across the state. Our Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN) donated 36,990 hours as they transported 8,888 Veterans and drove 314,140 miles.

While these Volunteers do a lot for Montana Veterans, there is always more that can be done, and the Montana VA is always looking for people who want to support our local veterans. Volunteers can serve in a myriad of ways from driving Veterans to their appointments to greeting Veterans at their local clinic. If you would like to support our nation’s heroes by becoming a volunteer, go to www.volunteer.va.gov, to apply to become a volunteer at one of our many VA facilities.

To make a donation to Montana Veterans through our Voluntary Services, please visit our website at Volunteer Or Donate | VA Montana Health Care | Veterans Affairs. Donations can be made online or by mail.

The MTVAHCS serves over 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

-30-