Montana VA To Rename Butte VA Clinic To Honor Local Veteran

PRESS RELEASE

May 15, 2025

HELENA , MT — The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is hosting a renaming ceremony at the VA clinic in Butte on May 23. The clinic will officially be renamed the Charlie Dowd VA Clinic.

Charles “Charlie” Dowd was Montana’s last known living Pearl Harbor survivor, who passed away on March 17, 2023 at the age of 99, in Butte.

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. on May 23 at 40 Three Bears Drive in Butte. The event will recognize Charlie’s service as well as the service of all Montana Veterans.

“We are honored to be able to rename this clinic after a local Veteran like Charlie,” said Montana VA Executive Director, Duane Gill. “At 17 years of age, this proud Sailor ran out to defend Pearl Harbor in only a t-shirt and trousers. It is that fighting spirit that we will recognize. That same fighting spirit is in the hearts of every Montana Veteran. In some small way by renaming this clinic, we hope to memorialize the honor, commitment and courage for every Veteran who walks through those doors.”

Following his actions at Pearl Harbor, Charlie went on to serve in the Solomon Islands and New Guinea. During the course of his service in the Navy, he was awarded two Bronze Star Medals before leaving the Navy and settling in Butte.

The $1.3 million Butte VA clinic was opened in 2022. It is almost four times larger (11,072 square feet) than its former Anaconda location (3,218 square feet). The increased space offers Veterans more access to healthcare services in a modernized space with a larger VA healthcare team.

Over 1,750 area Veterans receive care at the clinic. This includes 1,100 Silver Bow County Veterans who were seen at the former Anaconda VA Clinic or who traveled to the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center for primary care. The clinic also serves approximately 600 Veterans from Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Madison, and Jefferson Counties.

The MTVAHCS serves over 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of more than 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

