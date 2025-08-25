News Releases
Get the latest news and information from Montana VA-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about Montana VA health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 406-447-7303.
October 13, 2022
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has opened two new Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations, or ATLAS, sites. One of the new sites is at Montana State University in Bozeman, and the other is at the University of Montana in Missoula.
October 13, 2022
Partnership helps student, faculty Veterans receive convenient VA care through telehealth
September 28, 2022
The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) kicks off the 2022 flu shot season next week. Enrolled Montana Veterans have multiple options to make getting a free flu shot easy.
September 21, 2022
The eighth annual Saluting Branches event is taking place Wednesday, September 28 at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center and the State Veterans Cemetery outside Helena.
September 1, 2022
Staffing updates, renovations have been completed to resume care on Sept. 6.
August 12, 2022
HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA Health Care System (Montana VA) encourages all Montana Veterans and their families to examine the potential benefits available to them through the new PACT Act legislation.
July 18, 2022
Montana VA Health Care System (Montana VA) encourages all Montana Veterans and non-Veterans to share the news -- the Veterans Crisis Line is adding a new number: 988.
June 29, 2022
HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA Health Care System (Montana VA) encourages all Montanans and non-Veterans to consider Veterans and the impacts of fireworks on people with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) before they light a firework.
June 13, 2022
Montana VA is excited to announce a virtual women Veterans town hall will take place on Friday, June 17 at 5:00 p.m. Veterans can join by phone at (833) 560-2071 or by livestream at www.access.live/MontanaVAWomenVets or from Montana VA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/VAMontana).
June 10, 2022
HELENA, Mont.— The Montana VA Health Care System (Montana VA) will launch the new Patient Check-in (PCI) tool at all facilities across the state on Monday, June 13.