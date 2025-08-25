News Releases
Get the latest news and information from Montana VA-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about Montana VA health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 406-447-7303.
May 27, 2022
HELENA, Mont. – The Montana VA is making its Appointment Verification letter more accessible to Veterans eligible for Beneficiary Travel.
May 25, 2022
FORT HARRISON, Mont — Today, Montana VA Health Care System (Montana VA) is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.
May 6, 2022
HELENA, Mont.—VA’s 12th annual nationwide VA2K Walk & Roll event is back and takes place on May 18, 2022. The annual VA2K event encourages people to live active lifestyles and allows participants to support Veterans experiencing homelessness through voluntary donations of food and clothing items.
April 21, 2022
Montana VA will temporarily suspend care at its Miles City Community Living Center (CLC). The timeline for the suspension of care will be determined based on the needs of the current residents.
March 16, 2022
The Montana VA prides itself on providing Veterans with the best healthcare experience possible. Montana Veterans deserve nothing less, and on Feb. 28 that effort was recognized when the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center received a 5-Star Patient Experience rating from Becker’s Healthcare.
January 11, 2022
Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is excited to celebrate the grand opening of the new David J. Thatcher VA clinic at 11 a.m. on Jan. 28 in Missoula.
October 29, 2021
Helena, Mont.— The Montana VA Health Care System (Montana VA) launches its COVID booster shot vaccination campaign Nov. 4. Veterans and their spouses, household family members, and caregivers are eligible to receive the Moderna and Janssen (J&J) through Montana VA.
October 6, 2021
Helena, Mont.— The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is excited to kick off the 2021 flu shot season beginning on October 5 as clinics across the state mobilize to help Montana Veterans receive their flu shots with walk-in and drive-up flu clinic options.