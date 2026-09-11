News Releases
Get the latest news and information from Montana VA-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about Montana VA health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 406-447-7303.
October 29, 2021
Helena, Mont.— The Montana VA Health Care System (Montana VA) launches its COVID booster shot vaccination campaign Nov. 4. Veterans and their spouses, household family members, and caregivers are eligible to receive the Moderna and Janssen (J&J) through Montana VA.
October 6, 2021
Helena, Mont.— The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is excited to kick off the 2021 flu shot season beginning on October 5 as clinics across the state mobilize to help Montana Veterans receive their flu shots with walk-in and drive-up flu clinic options.