News Releases

Get the latest news and information from Montana VA-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about Montana VA health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 406-447-7303.

  • July 30, 2024

    The 2024-2025 Montana Veterans Creative Arts Festival will be held Aug. 14 to Aug. 19 and 30th at Fort Harrison.

  • July 29, 2024

    Montana VA Health Care System recently passed the 35,000 mark for Toxic Exposure Screenings given to Montana Veterans.

  • July 5, 2024

    A Montana VA Health Care System volunteer will perform his 2,000th free music concert for his fellow Veterans at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center at 11 a.m. on July 10.

  • July 2, 2024

    Montana VA Health Care System encourages all Montanans and non-Veterans to consider Veterans and the impacts of fireworks on people with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) before they light a firework.

  • June 28, 2024

    The Montana VA is proud to announce the appointment of the new executive director for the Montana VA Health Care System.

  • June 24, 2024

    The Montana VA is hosting its Annual Caregiver Summit from 9 a.m. to noon on June 27 at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center recreation hall.

  • June 13, 2024

    Montana Veterans rank trust in Montana VA Health Care System at 89.6 percent.

  • June 5, 2024

    Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on June 12 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.

  • May 15, 2024

    The VHA Office of Research and Development (ORD) recently provided conditional approval to the Montana VA Health Care System to initiate a Human Subjects Research program.

  • April 29, 2024

    The Montana VA Health Care System will honor its many nurses throughout the month of May in recognition of National Nurses Month.