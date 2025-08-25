News Releases
July 30, 2024
The 2024-2025 Montana Veterans Creative Arts Festival will be held Aug. 14 to Aug. 19 and 30th at Fort Harrison.
July 29, 2024
Montana VA Health Care System recently passed the 35,000 mark for Toxic Exposure Screenings given to Montana Veterans.
July 5, 2024
A Montana VA Health Care System volunteer will perform his 2,000th free music concert for his fellow Veterans at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center at 11 a.m. on July 10.
July 2, 2024
Montana VA Health Care System encourages all Montanans and non-Veterans to consider Veterans and the impacts of fireworks on people with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) before they light a firework.
June 28, 2024
The Montana VA is proud to announce the appointment of the new executive director for the Montana VA Health Care System.
June 24, 2024
The Montana VA is hosting its Annual Caregiver Summit from 9 a.m. to noon on June 27 at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center recreation hall.
June 13, 2024
Montana Veterans rank trust in Montana VA Health Care System at 89.6 percent.
June 5, 2024
Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on June 12 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.
May 15, 2024
The VHA Office of Research and Development (ORD) recently provided conditional approval to the Montana VA Health Care System to initiate a Human Subjects Research program.
April 29, 2024
The Montana VA Health Care System will honor its many nurses throughout the month of May in recognition of National Nurses Month.