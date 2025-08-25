News Releases
April 17, 2024
The Montana VA Health Care System will recognize its many volunteers from April 21 to April 27 as part of National Volunteers Week.
March 25, 2024
The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center is hosting an in-person Easter egg hunt on the parade grounds at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30th.
March 18, 2024
Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on March 21 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.
March 5, 2024
Beginning today, all Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving in the military – at home or abroad – are now eligible to enroll directly in VA health care.
February 8, 2024
The Montana VA Health Care System will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 11-17 during National Salute to Veteran Patients by facilitating visits to hospitalized Veterans, promoting volunteer opportunities, and accepting Valentine’s Day cards to be given to all Veterans.
February 6, 2024
The Department of Veteran Affairs’ Office of Inspector General (OIG) released its findings on Feb. 6, concerning the Chief of Staff’s Provision of Care Without Privileges, Quality of Care Deficiencies, and Leaders’ Failures at the Montana VA Health Care System in Helena.
February 5, 2024
Montana VA Health Care System is hosting a virtual Women Veterans town hall will take place on Thursday, Feb. 8, beginning at 5:00 p.m.
February 2, 2024
The Veterans Health Administration awarded a contract on January 30th for a new Community Living Center in Miles City, Montana.
January 29, 2024
Today, VA announced the availability of $52.5 million in grants to community-based organizations that provide or coordinate suicide prevention services for Veterans and their families.
November 27, 2023
The Montana VA Health Care System invites all Helena-area Veterans to stop by the Fort Harrison VA Clinic (in the Rec Hall) for the Recreational Therapy Open House on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.