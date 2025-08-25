Skip to Content

News Releases

Get the latest news and information from Montana VA-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about Montana VA health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 406-447-7303.

  • February 7, 2023

    New Legislation Makes Immediate Care Available for Veterans in Crisis

  • January 27, 2023

    The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is hosting an open house event at the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic in Missoula on Feb 3.

  • January 27, 2023

    Virtual Town Hall To Take Place February 2 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.   

  • January 26, 2023

    OIG Report Releases Findings on Miles City Community Living Center Investigation, VA has Addressed All Recommendations

  • January 26, 2023

    Statewide Point-in-Time Survey Will Help Inform VA Response to Housing Crisis

  • December 7, 2022

    Beginning Dec. 13, Montana VA will host a PACT Act Week of Action events to inform Montana Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act (The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022).

  • November 17, 2022

    A shooting incident occurred at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center campus at approximately 7:30 a.m. today.

  • November 10, 2022

    Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Notice of Failure to Monitor for Total Coliform Bacteria: Samples Negative and No Impact to the Public

  • November 4, 2022

    The city of Helena has been notified that recent testing of drinking water revealed a violation of a drinking water standard, which potentially affects the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.

  • October 19, 2022

    HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA Health Care System is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Day.