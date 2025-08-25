News Releases
Get the latest news and information from Montana VA-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about Montana VA health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 406-447-7303.
February 7, 2023
New Legislation Makes Immediate Care Available for Veterans in Crisis
January 27, 2023
The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is hosting an open house event at the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic in Missoula on Feb 3.
January 27, 2023
Virtual Town Hall To Take Place February 2 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
January 26, 2023
OIG Report Releases Findings on Miles City Community Living Center Investigation, VA has Addressed All Recommendations
January 26, 2023
Statewide Point-in-Time Survey Will Help Inform VA Response to Housing Crisis
December 7, 2022
Beginning Dec. 13, Montana VA will host a PACT Act Week of Action events to inform Montana Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act (The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022).
November 17, 2022
A shooting incident occurred at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center campus at approximately 7:30 a.m. today.
November 10, 2022
Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Notice of Failure to Monitor for Total Coliform Bacteria: Samples Negative and No Impact to the Public
November 4, 2022
The city of Helena has been notified that recent testing of drinking water revealed a violation of a drinking water standard, which potentially affects the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.
October 19, 2022
HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA Health Care System is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Day.