Public Notice for Registered Nurse Residency Accreditation

PRESS RELEASE

January 7, 2026

HELENA, MT - The Montana VA Health Care System's Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program will begin its accreditation review by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) from March 9-11, 2026.

The Montana VA is inviting you to share your comments (third-party comments) regarding your role and/or experience with the PB-RNR Program.

Please submit your comments directly to:

thirdpartycomments@ccneaccreditation.org

All comments should be received by the CCNE by February 6, 2026.

Your continued support is appreciated.

A suggested template for third-party comments is attached.