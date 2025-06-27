The Montana VA Begins Recruiting For 2025 MT VA Creative Arts Competition

PRESS RELEASE

June 27, 2025

HELENA , MT — The Montana VA is now recruiting our most talented creative Veterans for the 2025 Montana VA Creative Arts Competition.

Applications are being accepted now. The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.

The creative arts competition has a variety of categories from painting to sculpture to musical performance. Submissions will be presented during a two-day exhibit on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13.

Video taped performing arts must be completed by Sept. 8 and Sept. 9.

Artwork must be delivered on Sept. 12.

Judging will be held on Sept. 12.

Mandatory artwork pick-up is Sept. 13.

Competitors should complete and submit the attached application (listed as the press release)

To learn more about this year’s competition or to submit your application, contact Michael Bassett, Montana VA Outpatient Recreational Therapist at Michael.bassett@va.gov